An Emotional & Blushing Alia Bhatt Tells How Ranbir Kapoor Reacted To Kalank’s Failure

Kalank starring Alia Bhatt & Varun Dhawan as two of the main leads is one of the biggest disappointments of this year. The big-budget period romance drama released at the box office with high expectations but proved to be a failure.

At The Big Talk with Karan Johar at Jio MAMI Movie Mela, KJo along with Alia Bhatt & Kareena Kapoor discussed cinema and business in length. While talking about Kalank, Karan asked Alia how she felt about the film’s reviews and audience feedback after putting her heart and soul in it.

As Alia was speaking and was referring to a conversation with one of her friends (and trying to control her blushing face), Karan immediately caught her and asked, “So what did Ranbir say?” Amidst the laughing audience, Alia admitted that she was talking about Ranbir and told what he said about the film’s failure.

Alia said, “Ranbir said that when you put your heart and soul in work it doesn’t have to pay off immediately it can pay off in your life some way. That’s what it means to be a hardworking actor, someday the goodness will come, whether this film or any other film.”

Alia then added that it made so much sense to her and she accepted that she can only put her hard work in the film and can her own job honestly and if it doesn’t work then she can feel bad for a few days but then she has to put her energies on next project.

Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor will be seen together in an upcoming mega project of Dharma Productions titled Brahmastra.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!