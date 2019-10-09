Amala Paul To Star Opposite In Jagapati Babu For The Telugu Version Of Lust Stories

The Telugu version of the much in talks web series Lust Stories went on floors recently. The makers of the anthology series have roped in the gorgeous actress Amala Paul in lead for the first of the four segments.

The segment starring Amala is currently being helmed by filmmaker Nandini Reddy. Apart from Amala, the story will also feature veteran actor Jagapati Babu.

Just like its original (Hindi version), the Telugu version of Lust Stories too will have four segments and each segment will be helmed by different directors.

The Hindi version of Lust Stories which was released last year by Netflix was very much liked and appreciated by the audience.

The original series had Bollywood actresses Kiara Advani, Radhika Apte, Bhumi Pednekar and Manisha Koirala in lead in each story, and the segments were directed by well known Bollywood filmmakers Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar, Dibankar Banerjee, and Anurag Kashyap.

Similarly, the four segments in Telugu too will be directed by different directors. As apart from Nandini Reddy, filmmakers Tharun Bhascker, Sankalp Reddy and Sandeep Vanga will be helming the other three segments.

Lust Stories, is an anthology of four stories that sheds light on modern relationships from the viewpoint of the Indian woman.

Talking about Amala from work front, the actress who was last seen on big screen in Tamil thriller Aadai, has two projects in her kitty in the form of Adho Andha Paravai Pola and Aadujeevitham.

