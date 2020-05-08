Allu Arjun’s Action Sequence In Pushpa To Cost THIS Bomb Amount?

Post kickstarting 2020 on a grand note by delivering a hit in the form of Ala Vikunthapurramloo, Tollywood superstar Allu Arjun is now looking forward to his next, Pushpa. Though the film is yet to go on floors, the hype surrounding it is at its peak, following various speculations and the posters which were released last month on the actor’s birthday.

Pushpa which was originally slated to go on floors last month has been postponed due to lockdown. There has been a buzz that following Coronavirus pandemic to cut short the expenses, director Sukumar, who had initially planned to rope in Thailand based stunt choreographers to shoot some high octane action sequences, have dropped the plan.

But now as per the latest report from Tollywood.net, the makers are planning in for a 6-minute long action sequence with Allu Arjun that too with a budget of a whopping 6 crores.

Meanwhile, the Allu Arjun starrer has the gorgeous Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady. Earlier there has been buzz about the makers of Pushpa approaching Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty to play an antagonist, but nothing yet has been officially confirmed by the makers.

There were also reports about actress Nivetha Thomas being roped in to play second lead, but it turned out to be a baseless rumour.

Pushpa will be Allu Arjun’s first Pan India release, as the film will hit big screens in Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Tamil languages. The actor in the action thriller will be seen as a lorry driver and sandalwood smuggler.

