Jr. NTR Pays Salaries In Advance To His Staff Amid Lockdown

Tollywood superstar Jr. NTR who was last seen on the big screen in action-drama Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava, has been in news from the past many months following the much-awaited, RRR. The star actor also has been in headlines following his donations to various relief funds amid Coronavirus pandemic.

As per the latest report from Tollywood.net, a source close to Jr. NTR has stated that the actor has paid salaries to his staff well in advance, and also has assured them to provide help financially if required amid lockdown.

Following the halt in shoot amid lockdown, Jr. NTR is assuring to spend quality time with his family at home.

Talking about Jr. NTR’s much anticipated RRR, 80% of the period actioner has been shot. The shooting of the film will resume after lockdown. The SS Rajamouli’s directorial also has Telugu actor Ram Charan in lead along with Bollywood stars Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in key roles.

So far the title motion poster and character motion poster of Ram Charan from RRR has been liked and appreciated by the audience. RRR will hit big screens on 8th January 2021 in Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada languages.

Post completion of RRR, Jr. NTR will kick start his next i.e #NTR30 which will be helmed by Trivikram Srinivas. It will also be for the second time were the actor-director duo of Jr. NTR-Trivikram Srinivas are teaming up after Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava which released in 2018.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!