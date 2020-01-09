Allu Arjun Fans, Are Y’All Listening? Ala Vaikunthapurramloo Actor Is READY For His Bollywood Debut!

Telugu superstar Allu Arjun is one of the most established actors Down South. He has got a massive fan following and is also known for his dress sense. He is currently promoting his upcoming film, Ala Vaikunthapurramloo and spilled the beans about his Bollywood debut too.

Talking to Pinkvilla, Allu revealed that he is ready for his big Bollywood debut and said, “I think if there is a very nice film, with a great director, producer and script, I think, I’m definitely ready for it.”

Ala Vaikunthapurramloo is directed by Trivikram and co-produced by Allu Aravind and S. Radha Krishna under their banners Geetha Arts and Haarika & Hassine Creations. Pooja Hegde is seen playing the female lead in the film and Tabu makes a comeback after almost 10 years in Tollywood.

Meanwhile, Allu also revealed that Darbar’s director AR Murugadoss has approached him for a film. Talking about the same he said, “Ya ya, we are in talks, it is very much true and we are having talks with him. Once everything falls in place, we would like to make an official announcement about it.”

