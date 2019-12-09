Ala Vaiukunthapurramloo Update: Teaser Of Allu Arjun’s Action Drama To Release On THIS Date

Stylish Star Allu Arjun Fans can breathe a sigh of relief, as finally, the makers have unveiled the release date of the very first teaser from Ala Vaiukunthapurramloo. The production house was to reveal the date yesterday, but following the sudden demise of a loyal fan, they postponed it to today.

This morning the makers of Ala Vaiukunthapurramloo took to the production’s twitter and announced the date, as their tweet read: The Most awaited, “Stylish Star @alluarjun & #Trivikram guru’s #AlaVaikunthapurramulooTeaser will release on 11th Dec. Stylish Teaser glimpse today at 04:05 pm”

Apart from the teaser release date, the makers have also announced that they will be unveiling the teaser glimpse today evening.

Following which the fans can’t contain their excitement as they started trending #AlaVaikunthapurramloo all over Twitter.

Stylish star arriving in his Style 🔥

get ready for the mass Euphoria 😎

#AVPLTeaserFromDec11th #AlaVaikunthapurramulooTeaser #AlaVaikunthapurramuloo pic.twitter.com/WAmQH540qL — SUKKU Nolan Fan❤️😎 (@ALLU_Abhimani) December 9, 2019

Talking about Ala Vaikunthapuramloo, the film is been helmed by Trivikram Srinivas and it is one of the most anticipated films for 2020 in Tollywood. The film has Pooja Hegde opposite Allu Arjun in lead.

The action drama also stars Bollywood actress Tabu, Jayaram, Navdeep, Sushanth, Sachin Khedekar, Murali Sharma along with others in major roles.

Ala Vaiukunthapurramloo is been produced by Allu Aravind and S.Radha Krishna under Geetha Arts, and Haarika & Hassine Creations.

