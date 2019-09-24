Ala Vaikuntapuramlo: The Makers Of The Allu Arjun Starrer Plan A Surprise For Fans!

The actor-director duo of Allu Arjun and Trivikram Srinivas have teamed up for the third time for their upcoming Telugu venture titled Ala Vaikuntapuramlo. The duo who have proved to be hit actor-director Jodi two times with their earlier films Julayi and Son 0f Sathyamurthy are leaving no stone unturned to prove their magic for the third time.

The latest news related to Ala Vaikuntapuramlo is, the actor-director duo will soon be shooting for a promotional song which will be used for the film’s promotion purpose. And giving the Stylish Star a company in the promotional song video will be the rest of the cast i.e the film’s leading lady Pooja Hegde along with Tabu, Jayaram, Nivetha Pethuraj, Murli Sharma and other major members of the film.

The makers and the star cast are currently all busy wrapping up the final portions of the family drama venture in Hyderabad.

So far the first glimpse and the first look poster of the film with Allu Arjun has been revealed.

Ala Vaikuntapuramlo is co-produced by Stylish star’s dad Allu Aravind and S. Radha Krishna under Geetha Arts production and Haarika & Hassine Creations.

Reportedly, the Allu Arjun starrer is slated for release on the second week of January 2020.

