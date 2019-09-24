Prernaa Arora Opens Up After Serving 8 Months In Jail: “It Was A Big Mistake That I Made”

Back in December, producer of Padman – Prerna Arora got into a legal soup for allegedly duping money from investors. Vashu Bhagnani’s production company Pooja Entertainment And Films Limited slapped a legal notice against her for purportedly deceiving him of Rs 31.6 crore. The producer was then arrested by The Mumbai Economic Offence Wing (EOW) and sent to jail for the scam.

Now, eight months post the scandal, Prerna has finally come out if the jail on bail. Speaking about her jail term, Prernaa told SpotBoyE, “Well, I really don’t know what to say. To begin with, I have nothing against Vashu. It was a big mistake that I made, in fact, quite a few mistakes. I wish I had some big mentor around me, maybe things wouldn’t have gone so wrong.”

She further said, “But I am back and shall continue to produce movies. It will take me some time to settle down, but I am not going anywhere. My time in prison taught me many things. I have learnt the value of money and time. I have changed in many ways. I shall speak in detail soon but at the right time.”

Prerna got relieved from the jail term on September 16 but kept quite about it for specific reasons. She revealed, “After that, I visited a few temples. I have started believing in God a lot. I apologize to all whom I hurt unknowingly I must conclude by saying that I have realized the true meaning and value of life. And, I thank my parents for standing by me in my crisis.”

Prerna along with her mother and partner Arjun N Kapoor were booked for the case last year. Her production company KriArj Entertainment had also shut down on December 8, last year.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!