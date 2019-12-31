Akkineni Nagarjuna’s Telugu Remake Of Ajay Devgn’s Raid To Be Directed By Praveen Sattaru?

There have been several reports from the past few months about Tollywood superstar Akkineni Nagarjuna stepping in shoes of Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn in Telugu remake of Raid. The latest news that is doing rounds from the past couple of days is filmmaker Praveen Sattaru will be donning the director’s hat.

As per reports from deccanchronicle.com, Praveen recently met Nagarjuna following which the latter has narrated the script and it didn’t take much time for Kedi actor to give his nod for the project.

A source close to Nagarjuna in an interview to the tabloid stated that Nagarjuna will be playing an honest Income Tax Officer in the film. The original script for the film is been written by Praveen himself and it will have some resemblance to Ajay Devgn’s Bollywood hit Raid which released in 2018.

However, an official confirmation for the same from Praveen and Nagarjuna is awaited.

Talking about Nagarjuna, post the failure of his last few releases, the actor is playing it safe in choosing his projects.

The Telugu superstar who was last seen in Manmadhudhu 2 is currently busy with the shoot of Wild Dog. The actor in the film essays role of an NIA officer.

The Nagarjuna starrer is been bankrolled by Niranjan Reddy and Anvesh Reddy under the Matinee Entertainment banner.

Apart from Wild Dog, Nagarjuna also has a Bollywood project in the form of Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra starring Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy, among others.

Brahmastra is produced by Karan Johar under his home production Dharma Productions.

The Sci-Fi venture is slated to hit big screens in mid-2020.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!