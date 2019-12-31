Kushal Punjabi’s Death: Actress Surbhi Tiwari Receives A Call Regarding Audrey Dolhen, Says It’s Unfair To Blame Her For The Suicide

Kushal Punjabi’s Death: Last week, the death news of actor Kushal Punjabi left everyone shocked and shattered. The actor committed suicide by hanging himself in his apartment on the evening of December 26, 2019. The police found a suicide note at his residence on December 27.

The reports state that the reason Kushal took this major step was due to issues in his married life with Audrey Dolhen. He was also on anti-depressants for quite some time. Now Diya Aur Baati Hum actress Surbhi Tiwari said that it is not right to blame on Audrey for the actor’s death.

As reported by Spotboye, Surbhi Tiwari got a call 2 days ago from a man who works with Kushal Punjabi’s wife, Audrey. The person who works as a dealing agent with Audrey wanted to know what led to her husband’s death.

Regarding the same, Surbhi told the entertainment portal, “This agent who called me also works with me. I’m into logistics too. Well, I told him one thing for sure. ‘You can’t blame only Audrey for Kushal ending his life’.”

So far, the actor’s wife has not spoken up anything about his death to anyone.

Meanwhile, Kushal’s prayer meeting was recently held in Mumbai recently which was attended by Audrey and several TV celebrities like Karanvir Bohra, Chetan Hansraj, Apurva Agnihotri, Kavita Kaushik, Aamir Ali, Manish Goel, Hussain Kuwajerwala and many others.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!