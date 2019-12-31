AR Murugadoss Rubbishes Rumours Of Signing Jr NTR For His Next Project

Kollywood star director AR Murugadoss is making it to the news following his much-awaited directorial, superstar Rajinikanth starrer Darbar. Apart from Darbar, the filmmaker also has been in news from the past few days following speculations about him roping in Tollywood star Jr NTR for his next directorial.

The Ghajini director who is busy with promotions of Darbar, recently at a press met when asked about the same stated that it was nothing but baseless rumours.

The Darbar maker also said that he had approached Jr NTR with a project long back, but then things didn’t fall in place following which the project didn’t take off.

Talking about Murugadoss’s Darbar, the Rajinikanth starrer is one of the biggest upcoming releases for the year 2020. The film has actress Nayanthara opposite Rajinikanth in lead. Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty will be seen playing the lead antagonist in the action thriller.

The Rajinikanth starrer will hit big screens in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages on 9th January 2020.

Speaking about Jr NTR, the Telugu superstar who was last seen on the big screen last year in Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava, is all busy these days wrapping up final portions of the much anticipated RRR.

The film is being helmed by Baahubali maker SS Rajamouli. The period drama also has Ram Charan in lead along with Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in pivotal roles.

The Jr NTR starrer is been bankrolled by D V V Danayya under DVV Entertainments banner.

RRR is slated to hit big screens in monsoon 2020.

