After Lucifer, Ram Charan Bags Remake Rights Of Another Prithviraj Sukumaran Starrer?

Tollywood heartthrob Ram Charan has been making headlines from the past many months following his magnums opus, SS Rajamouli directorial RRR. The Telugu star who is busy these days shooting for some crucial scenes for the period drama now happens to be in news from the past couple of days for another reason.

Reportedly, Ram Charan has bagged the remake rights of yet another Malayalam venture, Driving License which has Mollywood star Prithviraj Sukumaran in lead.

It was last year during the promotions of Ram Charan’s dad Chiranjeevi starrer Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy in Kerala when Prithviraj Sukumaran had disclosed that he had sold the remake rights of his debut Malayalam directorial Lucifer to Koindela Production Company which is owned by the RRR actor.

Lucifer which released in early 2019 was one of the biggest hits in Mollywood last year. The action thriller had Mollywood megastar Mohanlal in lead with Prithviraj Sukumaran in an extended cameo.

Talking about Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer Driving License, the film which released late last year in Mollywood was an instant success, as the audience loved the comedy-drama following which it had a great run in theatres.

However, an official confirmation of whether or not Ram Charan has attained the remake rights of the Malayalam hit is yet to be confirmed by the RRR star and the makers of the Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer.

