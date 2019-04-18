Actress Poonam Kaur Lodges A Complaint Against 36 YouTube Channels

Actress Poonam Kaur on Wednesday lodged a police complaint against 36 YouTube channels for allegedly posting objectionable content defaming her.

She complained with cyber crime wing of the Hyderabad police that she was being harassed online for the last two years as some people were targeting her personal life. She took strong objection to indecent postings on social media.

Planning to watch any movie in the theatres? Click here and enjoy exclusive cashback offers!

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Cyber Crime, Raghuveer said they registered a case on her complaint and they would take necessary action.

Poonam also brought to the notice of police that a doctored audio conversation of her talking about actor-politician Pawan Kalyan was being circulated on YouTube. In this audio clip, Poonam was heard making allegations against Jana Sena chief.

The actress alleged that some people were deliberately doing this to draw political mileage. “It is for the police to find out,” she said when asked if she was suspecting any particular group.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!