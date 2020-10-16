Soumitra Chatterjee’s Health Condition Improves, Veteran Bengali Actor Has Had No Fever Since Thursday

A couple of days ago we brought you the news that veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee had tested COVID-19 positive and was admitted to a private nursing home in Kolkata. While his health deteriorated over the last two days, his health condition has marginally improved in the last 24-hours.

According to the latest reports, the oxygen level in Chatterjee’s body has increased to 97 per cent on Thursday. Also, he also has no fever since the same evening.

Soumitra Chatterjee’s kidney, liver function, ammonia level in the blood and the infective mucus are slowly normalising. The cardiac function, blood pressure, respiration and urine output are improving too, sources said. Chatterjee’s second Covid-19 test result came negative on Wednesday night, hospital sources said.

On Wednesday, Soumitra Chatterjee’s daughter Poulomi Bose appealed to all netizens not to indulge in rumour-mongering about the health of her father. She said, “Amidst this time of huge anxiety over the health of my Covid-afflicted father, Soumitra Chatterjee, we are extremely upset, sad and heartbroken to find unauthorised pictures of him from the ICU and his medical bulletin being shared widely on social media.”

Soumitra Chatterjee was admitted to the hospital the next morning after testing positive for COVID-19. He was shooting for a documentary titled ‘Abhijan’, directed by actor Parambrata Chattopadhyay at the time. Last he attended a shoot at Bharatlaxmi Studio was on October 1. The next shooting schedule was fixed on October 7.

Earlier, many actors, directors and producers like Ranjit Mallick, his daughter and actress Koel Mallick, wife Dipa Mallick, producer Nispal Singh and director Raj Chakraborty had been tested positive with Covid-19 symptoms. But they have all recovered now.

