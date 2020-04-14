SHOCKING! Edge & Randy Orton Accused Of Harassment By Former WWE Diva Amy Weber

WWE has been quite frequent in the headlines these days. Be it holding Wrestlemania 36 without the audience or detection of coronavirus patient on the roster, the company has been the topic of discussion.

Now, the latest feed which is coming in, is something shocking for the industry. Recently, WWE Diva opened up about her decision of quitting WWE and held Edge and Randy Orton responsible for it.

On her YouTube channel, Amy Weber posted a video with the title ‘The Truth Finally Revealed About My Time In The WWE’ and set the record straight. In the video, she narrated the flight incident during her Alaskan Tour of WWE. She thought that her tail bone was broken and informed the same to her trainer. The trainer asked her to get some anti-inflammatory drugs from the men’s locker room. Owing to the busy schedule, she decided to take rest and hence was lying across the three seats. Further dictating about the incident, she quoted, “We were all sleeping. Randy Orton decided to come up behind my chair and he slammed into it like a linebacker, so hard that I landed on the floor of the airplane. And then he said to me, ‘You’re gonna learn.’ I didn’t understand what he was talking about. So I turned around, went back to sleep”.

She further added about the incident when Edge pour a drink on her face. “So immediately I popped up, I looked up, and I saw Edge, yes, you, Edge, with a partially drank drink in his hand, there was a little bit left, and it was the same colour that was basically all over me. So I stood up on the airplane seat, and I was eye-to-eye to him, and I said, ‘Do you have a problem with me?’ And he goes, ‘What are you talking about?’ Of course he denied it, but the drink was in his hand,” she added.

Amy also stated that she narrated about it to Shane McMahon and expressed her disappointment over the working environment, where there’s no respect for her.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!