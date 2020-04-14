50 Cent VS Ja Rule On Instagram Live? Challenge Has Been Posted & The Fans Can’t Keep Calm

One of the most iconic hip-hop battles of our time has surely been Ja Rule VS 50 Cent. The whole question of did 50 Cent ended Ja Rule’s career or he hit his saturation point is still discussed among the hip-hop fans.

Over the years, Ja Rule has been very clear about his disliking for 50 Cent. Now, on Instagram, he decided to put up a challenge for 50 Cent for a battle making the whole lockdown scenario very interesting.

Bronx legends Fat Joe and Swizz Beatz were jamming together on Instagram live recently when Ja Rule expressed his challenge with an open invitation.

Fat Joe was seen on live saying, “Ja Rule is saying he loves hip-hop, first and foremost, and he wants to do this for the culture. Jesus Christ. Ja Rule, c’mon, man. You guys want the smoke for real.”

Swiss Beatz asked Ja Rule to pass some 20 odd songs so that 50 Cent can be a part of the #Verzuz battle series. Fat Joe did put his phone on speaker to make sure everyone hears Ja Rule’s challenge clearly.

Ja Rule was heard saying, “For the culture, nigga. I want all the smoke! I’ll behave!” To which Swiss replied, “That sounds like a devilish behave.”

Fat Joe came to the scene and he believed that this battle will shatter the internet. He said, “Yes it will. It will break the internet in a bad way. The shit would be fucking broke for real. They may not be able to put it back up for a week or two. My catalogue is ridiculous, man.”

