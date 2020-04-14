Angelina Jolie Raises Concern Over Child Abuse & Domestic Violence Amidst Lockdown

The COVID-19 pandemic has laid its wrath on the globe and it has become a huge matter of concern. Hollywood biggie Angelina Jolie has now opened up on a big problem of child abuse and domestic violence that is lurking behind the lockdown that has left kids and adults locked down inside their homes. Below is what the actress wrote in her column.

Angelina Jolie in a column in the Times Magazine spoke about how the lockdown might increase in the number of child abuse and domestic violence cases.

In her column, the Oscar-winning actress wrote, “COVID-19 has cut children off from their friends, their regular schooling and their freedom of movement. With well over a billion young people living under lockdown worldwide, there has been a lot of focus on how to prevent children missing out on their education, as well as how to lift their spirits and keep them joyful in isolation.”

She added, “It’s not just that children have lost support networks. Lockdown also means fewer adult eyes on their situation. In child abuse cases, child protective services are most often called by third parties such as teachers, guidance counsellors, after school program coordinators and coaches.”

The actress explained the fact that lockdown has left people stranded in their homes with no jobs and economic security and that increases the risk of violence be it in a developed country or a refugee camp.

While concluding the column, Angelina Jolie told people to stay in touch digitally and call family friends and relatives to ask them if they need help. She wrote, “Calling family or friends, particularly where we might have concerns that someone is vulnerable. We can educate ourselves to the signs of stress and domestic violence and know what to look out for and how seriously to take it. We can support our local domestic violence shelters.”

For the unversed, Angelina has donated $1 Million to No Kid Hungry to help the Coronavirus relief fund.

