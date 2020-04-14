Rick May – The Voice Behind Age Of Empires 2 & Star Fox 64 Passes Away Due To Coronavirus

Coronavirus has created a ruckus across the globe and even the most developed countries are facing huge crises due to it. We came across several reports of Hollywood celebs becoming the death victim due to virus’ complications. Now according to the latest reports that are flowing in, American voice actor and theatre artist, Rick May has passed away due to the dreaded virus.

Rick May was 79 years old and he was also a teacher at Rekindle School, a Seattle educational institution. The school published an official statement about his death. It reads, “Rick had suffered a stroke in February and had been moved into the nursing home for rehabilitation. Unfortunately, he caught the Covid-19 coronavirus when he was there. He was moved to Swedish hospital, where he received care before he passed on”.

According to the report in the New England Journal of Medicine, the outbreak at the nursing home was probably connected to outbreaks that took place at three different nursing homes of the same area.

Rick May was well known for lending his voice for video games like Star Fox 64, Team Fortress 2 and Age Of Empires 2. He was also played prominent roles in his theatrical career.

