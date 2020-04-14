With it’s release, Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria starrer Masakali 2.0 fell in to lap of controversy and received a massive backlash. Now the actor himself has opened up on what he feels about it. The actor revealed that he has been following the controversy and that it is completely valid.

For the unversed, Masakali 2.0 is the remake of the AR Rahman’s loved composition Masakali from the film Delhi 6. The song with its release gave birth to a rage against it. So to so that the makers of the original , Rahman, lyricist Prasoon Joshi and director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra condemned it and expressed their anger.

Talking to Rajeev Masand, Sidharth Malhotra said that he has been keeping track of the controversy amidst the quarantine. He said, “Of course we get marked (on tweets), we are part of this song. It happened vis a vis a movie, Marjaavan, as a promotional song at the time. It’s very easy for people to say–I mean everyone is to blame for it as a team–but I have done remakes in the past of different artistes. Whether it was a Kaala Chashma or Chull, they have all been recreations and they have all worked really well in the past. There is no conversation of whether I endorse it or not endorse it. Whether it is good or bad.”

When asked if he understand the outrage that has erupted, he said that people getting annoyed is completely valid if the thing is not done with utmost taste. “I keep thinking from an actor’s point of view, if someone had to remake a film that I have been a part of and it has not been done with utmost taste or to someone’s satisfaction, of course it can be annoying. So in that case, yes, it is completely valid,” Sidharth said.

Siddharth further added that the remix culture is dying and audience is not excited as there are not much original melodies being made.

