Scam 1992 fame Pratik Gandhi’s next #VaahlamJaaoNe a Gujarati romantic comedy film is helmed by Hardik Gajjar and written by Rahul Patel. The film’s storyline is based on a couple who are dealing with each other’s past to make a delightful future yet in the processes they ruin their present.

This will be Pratik’s next Gujarati film after his Bollywood film Ravan Leela presented by Pen Studios and produced by Hardik Gujjar Films & Back Benchers pictures.

Apart from the Scam 1992 star, other cast includes Tiku Talsania, Sanjay Goradia, Deeksha Joshi, Ojas Raval, Kevin Dave and Binda Rawal in pivotal role.

Presented by Dr. Jayantilal Gada (Pen), Produced by Hardik Gajjar Films and Backbencher Pictures, directed by Hardik Gajjar. Film is set to release in March 2021. Pratik Gandhi is currently basking in the glory of Scam 1992.

