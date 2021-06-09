Bengali actress-Trinamool MP Nusrat Jahan has opened up about her marriage to Nikhil Jain. On Wednesday, the Shotru actress issued a statement saying her marriage to Nikhil was never validated under the Special Marriage Act, and hence it was not legal, valid and tenable. Given this, she said that divorce was out of the question of divorce.

For the unversed, the actress-turned-politician married businessman Nikhil Jain in Bodrum, Turkey. She has alleged that her belongings, including family jewellery and other assets, have been “illegally held back” by Jain. She also alleged that her “funds were mishandled” from various accounts without her knowledge. Scroll down and have a look at her complete statement.

In the statement released, as reported by India Today, Nusrat Jahan said, “1. Being on foreign land, as per Turkish Marriage Regulation, the ceremony is invalid. Moreover, since it was an interfaith marriage, it requires validation under the Special Marriage Act in India, which did not happen. As per the court of law, it is not a Marriage, but a relationship or a live-in relationship. Thus, the question of divorce does not arise.”

Nusrat Jahan continued, “Our separation happened long back, but I did not speak about it as I intended to keep my private life to myself. Thus, my actions must not be questioned based on “separation”, by the media or anybody I am not related to. The alleged marriage is not legal, valid and tenable; and thus, was not a marriage at all in the eye of law.”

The actress-turned-politician also added, “2. My visit to any place for business or for the purpose of leisure, should not concern anyone with whom I have separated. All my expenses have always been borne by me contrary to claims by “someone”.” She added, “3. I would also state that I have solely borne the expenses for my sister’s education and my family’s well-being, from day one, as they have been my responsibility. I need not use or keep anyone’s Credit Card, which I am not related to anymore. This too can be backed up by evidence.”

Nusrat Jahan continued, “4. The one who claims to be “rich” and “been used by me” has been taking money from my Account by accessing my Bank Accounts illegally and by illegitimate means at odd-hours of the night, even post-separation. I have already taken this up with the concerned Banking Authority and a Police Complaint shall be filed shortly.”

She added, “In the past, details of all family Accounts were handed over to him, upon his requests and none of me or my family members was aware of any Instructions given to the Bank via. Our Accounts. He has also been mishandling my funds from various accounts without my knowledge and consent. I am still battling it out with the Bank & if need be, would release proof of the same.”

Nusrat Jahan continued, “5. Also, my belongings, including my Clothes, Bags and Accessories still remain with them. I am disheartened and disappointed to state that all my family jewellery, given to me by my parents, friends and extended family, including my own hard-earned assets has been illegally held back by them.”

She continued, “6. Being “rich’ does not always give a man the right to act as a victim & belittle the woman alone, in this society. I have made my own identity by my sheer hard work; thus I would not allow anyone not related to me to share the limelight or a title or followers, based on my identity.”

Nusrat Jahan concluded her state with a seventh point that read, “I would never speak up about my personal life or anyone I am not related to. Thus, people who call themselves “normal people” must not entertain anything which is not related to them. I would request the media to refrain from questioning the wrong person, who has not been a part of my life for long now. Turning a “Sadaharon” person, as claimed by someone, into a “Hero”, giving one-sided stories to malign my image is not desirable. I would earnestly request my friends from the media to not give unnecessary mileage to such people or situations. Thank you, Nusrat Jahan.”

Off late, besides there being speculations of a rift in her ‘marriage,’ reports also claimed Nusrat was dating fellow actor-politician Yash Dasgupta. In fact, a few days ago, reports of Nusrat being pregnant with Yash’s child also started doing the rounds, to which writer Taslima Nasreen said if the rumour is true, then Nusrat should get divorced from Nikhil.

