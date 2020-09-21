Bengali actress and Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan have threatened legal action against a video chatting app that has used her photograph in an advertisement without due permission.

Nusrat took to her verified Twitter account on Monday to protest against the “unacceptable” behaviour by the makers of the app. She tagged the Police Commissioner of Kolkata, Anuj Sharma, in her tweet.

“This is totally unacceptable – using pictures without consent. Would request the Cyber Cell of @KolkataPolice to kindly look into the same. I am ready to take this up legally.

@CPKolkata,” Nusrat tweeted on Monday.

This is totally unacceptable – using pictures without consent. Would request the Cyber Cell of @KolkataPolice to kindly look into the same. I am ready to take this up legally. 🙏@CPKolkata https://t.co/KBgXLwSjR4 — Nusrat Jahan Ruhi (@nusratchirps) September 21, 2020

Kolkata Police has started investigating the matter on the basis of Nusrat Jahan’s tweet.

Replying to the actress-politician’s tweet, Commissioner Sharma tagged Kolkata Police Detective Department, which replied: “Sir, We have taken note of the matter and the same is being looked into by our concerned section for necessary action. Regards.”

Meanwhile, notwithstanding the grim scenario of an ongoing lockdown, people at a south Kolkata market had much to cheer on Saturday, as actor-turned-MP Nusrat Jahan was in their midst, distributing masks and highlighting the need for social distancing to fight the highly infectious Covid-19 disease.

On day six of the lockdown called to prevent the spread of Coronavirus infection, Nusrat Jahan paid a surprise visit to the Chetla CIP Market, cautioning the common people to follow the guidelines prescribed by the central and state governments.

Must Read: The Kapil Sharma Show: Renuka Shahane Reveals Interesting Details About Co-Star Shah Rukh Khan From The Sets Of Circus!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube