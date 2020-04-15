Nusrat Jahan & Mimi Chakraborty Come Together For A Short Film Based On COVID-19

Amid the lockdown, the Bollywood actors have become creative and making videos for their fans and putting it out on social media. They are also making informative videos for their fans on COVID-19. Joining the list is actress Nusrat Jahan and Mimi Chakraborty.

Yes, the two actresses have come with a new short film on COVID-19. The short film is produced by Camellia Film Production. Not just Nusrat and Mimi, the short film features all major actors of Bengali Cinema. It also include artists like Prosenjit, Jeet, Abir Chatterjee, Rituparna and Shubhashree Ganguly. All the actors have shot their parts at their respective homes.

Earlier Bollywood actors came together and made a short film on COVID-19 and actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Diljit, Rajnikanth were part of the same.

Meanwhile, on day six of the lockdown called to prevent spread of Coronavirus infection, Nusrat Jahan paid a surprise visit to the Chetla CIP Market, cautioning the common people to follow the guidelines prescribed by the central and state governments.

The 30-year-old popular actress, donning a mask and a gloves, repeatedly requested buyers to remain within the circles drawn by the administration for each of them to stand outside shops by maintaining social distancing.

