EXCLUSIVE! Mahima Makwana Reveals If She Has To Choose Between Khatron Ke Khiladi & Bigg Boss, Which One She Would NOT Say Yes To!

Mahima Makwana is one of the most popular and talented actresses of the Indian television industry. She is currently seen in Shubharamb opposite Akshit Sukhija and her character Rani is getting a good response from her fans.

Mahima started off as a child artist when she was just 10 years old. Yes, you read that right. At that age, most of us are either playing or studying and have no idea about our passion for our careers. But this girl started auditioning at the age of 9 and grabbed her first mega break at 10 with Balika Vadhu. She played the character of Gauri and did an incredible job at it.

Mahima got fame with Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke and became popular in no time. Talking exclusively to Koimoi, we asked Mahima if she has ever been offered Bigg Boss. Well, to our surprise, yes she has been offered the same but at a very young age.

“I will not hide this but I was approached for Bigg Boss when I was doing Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke. That was way early in my career and I was too young, I think I was just 14-15 years old and…usme matlab Bigg Boss karna bahut galat hota mere liye.”

She further added, “I’m open to reality shows but I’m not too sure of Bigg Boss. Maybe I need more time for it or maybe I’ve not really given at a thought yar. If there’s a choice between Khatron Ke Khiladi or Bigg Boss or Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, then I would definitely go for something apart from Bigg Boss; at least for now. So abhi mujhe pata nahi hai…but kya pata if I’m being awkward and at that point in time maybe I want to do it.”

So, we wish her all the best in whatever she does.

