Kriti Kharbanda & Pulkit Samrat’s Quarantine Love Is Unstoppable; Pagalpanti Couple Gives Each Other A Good Hair Champi!

Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat is yet another Bollywood couple who have often been giving us relationship goals through their social media posts. Now one of their latest posts will instantly make you miss your bae!

Kriti took to her social media handle and shared a cute video where she is seen getting a nice hot oil ‘champi’ from beau Pulkit. Taking to her official Instagram handle, Kriti shared the video with a caption that read, “First I made him look like Champak, then made him give me a champi! @pulkitsamrat heya! Thanks ya! #quarantinememories #yelocozyolo (this is officially my new motto in life).”

For the unversed, Pulkit and Kriti have been vocal about their relationship and are often seen sharing goofy pictures and videos of one another on their social media handles. The duo appeared together in Anees Bazmee’s Pagalpanti and have infact, moved in with each other for quite a while now.

However, Kriti has been very vocal about the fact that though she has never met anyone as caring as Pulkit, they both don’t have marriage on their minds currently.

On the professional front, Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda will be seen together in Bejoy Nambiar’s Taish.

