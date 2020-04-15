Mahima Makwana is a big name on TV. From Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke to Shubharambh, she has only grown as an actor. Over the years, Mahima has gained a lot of admirers and her following on social media is proof of the same.

Koimoi did a live Instagram interaction with the gorgeous actress and we spoke about her work in Tollywood and how she met South heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda. Narrating the story, Mahima said, “Of course I love him too…bahut logo ko yeh pata nahi hai ki Venkatapuram Telugu film I did in 2015. Music launch ke waqt Vijay had come and I remember meeting him and we had a very small interaction…He also recollected ki accha yeh toh Balika Vadhu me thi and I was like WOW! A few years later I see Arjun Reddy and oh nooo!”

Talking about Arjun Reddy, we asked her if she liked Kabir Singh or not to which the actress replied, “See you know I as a viewer I really enjoyed it when it comes to the misogyny the movie had I don’t disagree to it either the film…did depict that Kabir ne Preeti ko jo bhi maara and all of that…so as a viewer I enjoyed the songs movie performances.”

She further added, “There are some messages ko aap subconsciously dete ho and people take it seriously I also had seen the interview of the director and you tend to do certain things out of love but I think there’s certain misogyny which was underlined somewhere. Aur kaafi logo ka dekhne ka tarika alag hota hai…Maybe the director or write didn’t had certain intentions to it because unke hisab se pyaar me kuch cheese ki jaati hai…You exchange so much trust and not control…Audience ka woh understand krne ka accept krne ka tarika alag hota hai…”

That’s very well put by Mahima. And we hope to see her soon with Vijay in a film.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!