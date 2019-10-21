Robert Pattinson is all set to play the role of Batman in Matt Reeves upcoming film titled ‘The Batman‘. A lot of fans hoped that they will get to see Joaquin Phoenix playing the role of Joker in Matt’s directorial.

The Twilight actor was also asked the same question in an interview. In Matt Reeves’ The Batman, where we will get to see Zoe Kravitz playing Catwoman and Paul Dano essaying the role of The Riddler. This film won’t have anyone essaying the role of Clown Prince of Crime.

In an interview with Yahoo Entertainment, when Robert Pattinson was asked the reason for having no Joker in his film, he answered, “It’s kind of a different world.” Pattinson also shared that he is yet to watch Joker but have made plans to watch it soon. He called Joaquin the best and said he is awesome in everything.

In the same interview, he was asked about the new Batsuit and how the audience is curious to see the same. However, Robert revealed that even he hasn’t seen the final version yet. The actor shared, “Matt has got a really awesome idea about it. I think this thing is going to be very, very cool.”

Coming to Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker, directed by Todd Phillips, the film opened to great reviews from the audience as well as the critics.

Are you excited to see Robert Pattinson as Batman? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

