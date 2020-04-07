WHAT! Amber Heard Could Face 3 Year Of Imprisonment Over Faking Evidence In Johnny Depp Legal Row

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s legal battle is taking a twist with every new day. While the actor has been given a green signal in his defamation suit against Amber Heard, the latest reports suggest that things aren’t very well on the Aquaman actress’s side. She could face imprisonment of 3 years over faking evidence and below is all you need to know.

For the unversed, it all started with the infamous 2015 fight where the two had put in allegations of physical abuse against each other. While the actor has accused his ex-wife of throwing a vodka bottle that left to his middle finger being severed, Heard on the other hand maintains that he was drunk and even his violent behaviour even left bruises on her face.

If one remembers, in response to the same, the Pirates Of The Caribbean actor stated that Amber Heard has faked the evidence of bruises on her face only to obtain a temporary restraining order (RTO). His claim was also backed by the actress’ celebrity stylist Samantha McMillen who said she saw her on those days without any marks.

“Throughout the day of December 16, 2015, I could see clearly that Amber Heard did not have any visible marks, bruises, cuts, or injuries to her face or any other part of her bod,” McMillen said as per a report by IBT.

Now, a legal battle on the same is on-going too. If Amber Heard’s charges turn out to be false and it is proved that she was faking evidence in the court, the actress reportedly may face an imprisonment of upto 3 years.

The 2015 violent fight took place a day before the Aquaman actress appeared on the James Corden show.

