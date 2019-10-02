Trouble In Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott’s Paradise; To Split & Co-Parent Stormi?

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are one of the hottest power couples in Hollywood. The two have been dating for two long years and the paparazzi even spots them getting cozy all the time. Kylie even has a child with Travis – the little Stormi. But it looks like everything is not well between the two and they may call it quits soon.

According to a news in TMZ, Kylie Cosmetics beauty mogul and rapper Travis Scott are reportedly taking time apart after two years of dating. The couple has decided to take a break after hitting a rough patch in their relationship.

A source reportedly told E! News, “Kylie and Travis aren’t officially calling it quits on their relationship but are taking space apart. It’s not a firm split. They’ve been fighting again, but have still seen each other within this last month.”

“They fight over ridiculous things and Kylie can be very cataleptic about Travis. Travis has been stressed with dropping new music. The two will continue to share parenting of Stormi and will keep her as their “number 1 priority,” E! News reported.

Well, neither Jenner nor Scott have come out and spoken about these rumours. However, if you would have noticed, Kylie attended the Justin and Hailey Beiber wedding without Scott. The cosmetic mogul arrived with her little angle – Stormi looking like a diva.

