The Big Bang Theory is a show that has a huge fanbase that follows the series religiously. Giving the fans a super treat actor Johnny Galecki will be working with the show’s writer Anthony Del Broccolo on a new show titled The Squad.

The 44-year-old actor will be reuniting with Del Broccolo on a new e-sports comedy series, “The Squad“, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

“The Squad” revolves around a new group of friends who find companionship and common ground in their mutual love of esports. The series will explore what it means to find “your tribe” after years of feeling like an outsider.

Del Broccolo will write the script and executive produce alongside Galecki and his Warner Bros. TV-based Alcide Bava Productions banner.

“The Squad” is the latest project to come out of Galecki’s overall deal with WBTV, for whom he starred on “The Big Bang Theory” for 12 seasons.

Galecki last year developed and executive produced the comedy “Living Biblically”. While he recently reprised his role as David on “Roseanne” spinoff “The Connors”, Galecki has continued to focus on producing since “The Big Bang Theory” ended in May.

