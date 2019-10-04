Spider-Man Fame James Franco Accused Of Sexually Exploiting Female Students Once Again

Spider-Man fame James Franco is being accused of sexual misconduct for the second time. James is accused by female students of a film school where he used to teach. The complaints first came in light in January 2018 which was filed by five women of which four were James’s students.

Back then in an article that published their account, it was written that if any actress refused to take off her top for a scene, James would walk out of the set frustrated. “I felt like I was selected for something based on my hard work and my merit, and when I realized it was because I have nice (breasts), it was pretty clear that was not the case,” said a student. The women then chose not to go ahead with the case legally and asked for a real change and apology.

It is now that Sara Tither-Kaplan, one of the earlier complainant and Toni Gaal, another student are filing a lawsuit against him. The women have accused James of ‘widespread inappropriate and sexually charged behaviour towards female students by sexualizing their power as a teacher and an employer by dangling the opportunity for roles in their projects.’

James partners Vince Jolivette and Davis Jay are also named in the lawsuit. The women revealed that they were told to sign an agreement according to which the makers were allowed taping during their master class sex scenes.

The women have demanded monetary damages and return or destruction of any tapping of former Studio 4 class members,

