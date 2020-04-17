Post Barack Obama, Now BTS’ Jungkook Achieves THIS Massive Milestone!

South Korea’s boy band BTS, is one of the most popular bands in the world. The band keeps reaching milestones one after another. And now their main vocalist Jungkook has reached a milestone which only former US President Barack Obama has achieved.

Jungkook and former US president Barack Obama are now the only ones on Twitter to have several tweets with over 2 million likes. Jungkook has three tweets with over 2M likes which are the most liked tweets on the BTS official account. His trademark “duh” tweet was the most retweeted tweet of 2019. Recently, he trended worldwide due to his latest tweet which reached 200k comments in only an hour which led him to become the only BTS member with 3 tweets with over 200k comments on twitter this year.

Despite the coronavirus outbreak several concerts and tours have been postponed or cancelled, BTS have not let the current situation stop them interacting with their ARMY. ARMY is the term they use to refer to their fans. BTS confirmed that they would be streaming their past concerts on YouTube for free this weekend. Generally one has to pay for these videos. The event is being called Bang Bang Con, the concert marathon will begin on April 18th, showing their concerts from 2014 to 2016. It will continue till Sunday, with their concerts including BTS 4th Muster (Happy Ever After) and BTS World Tour ‘Love Yourself’ Seoul.

Earlier BTS had to cancel their North American leg of their Map Of The Soul tour due to the coronavirus pandemic. Meanwhile, the band became the first music band in history to receive Quadruple-Million Certification.

