PETA SLAMS Singer Justin Bieber For Buying Exotic Cats Worth $35K

Pop star Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Bieber have been all over the internet because of their lavish wedding and the beautiful black and white pictures that followed.

Justin is back in news today after PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) slammed him for spending $35K for buying a pair of exotic cats. Bieber has been accused of not caring about the animal overpopulation crisis in the US.

Justin recently bought a pair of exotic cats for $20,000 and $15,000 each and named them Sushi and Tuna. The Sorry singer even went ahead and made an Instagram page for the two and the news went viral. While the fans of the couple were happy and were rampantly following the new pets on the social media page which stands on a number of 122,000 followers, PETA raised objection over the same.

PETA Senior Vice President Lisa Lange to a local newspaper Page Six said, “Justin Bieber could inspire his fans around the world to save a life by adopting a cat from a local animal shelter — rather than fueling the dangerous demand for hybrid cats, contributing to the animal overpopulation crisis, and proving that when it comes to helping animals, his stance so far is ‘I don’t care.”

A nonprofit group, Savannah Cat Association gave out that the breed Bieber bought is restricted and banned in states including Massachusetts, Nebraska, New York, Texas, Colorado, Georgia, Idaho, and Vermont.

