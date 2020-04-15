One Direction Reunion May NOT Happen Due To The Ongoing Pandemic

The popular Boy Band One Direction is making headlines as they are currently in talks to have a mini-reunion during their 10th year anniversary, which is on July 23, 2020. But it looks like the coronavirus pandemic may kill this dream of directioners.

One Direction originally had 5 members Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan. Then Zayn left the band and decided to fly solo. Moreover, he didn’t even leave the band on a good note. In the past, all 4 members have expressed their unhappiness with Zayn’s decision. But recently, all 4 have started following Zayn Malik, which added fuel to the fire in rumours of the reunion.

A source told The Sun: ‘They are back in touch but talks between them are online about something small to mark the anniversary. ’A reunion with all five members is a wonderful idea but in practice, these things take a long time to arrange and it doesn’t seem possible at this moment.

Reportedly, One Direction was planning to mark its 10th anniversary on July 23 to thank fans for their ‘loyalty’ over the years. But coronavirus pandemic could hinder plans for a reunion, it was also reported by Page Six the outbreak helped unite the iconic boy band again by ‘putting their differences into perspective.’

An insider said: ‘There’s still a long way to go and a lot of hurdles. But there’s a lot of goodwill between them now and they want to make something happen.’.

Meanwhile, One direction went on an indefinite hiatus 5 years ago. Since then Zayn and Harry are the only ones from the band who are having a successful solo career.

