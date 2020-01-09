It was just a normal day for all of us until the news of Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s exit from the Royal family was announced. The world was already disturbed after hearing about this shocking revelation but who knew that the drama had just started. Buzz is that Queen Elizabeth II and other members of the royal family were not informed about Harry and Meghan’s decision and it has disappointed the Queen to a greater extent.

Today morning, the royal, WAIT, the former royal couple took to Instagram to make the big announcement. They wrote, “After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen.”

#Megxit: Internet Hails Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Exit From The Royal Family! Queen Elizabeth II Disappointed About Being Unaware Of It
The post further read, “It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity.”

“We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.” concluded The Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

This was not taken well by the Queen. Queen Elizabeth II released a statement through Buckingham Palace’s Twitter account claiming that the discussion with The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are at an early stage and they still have duties to perform before their exit. “We understand the desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that will take time to work through,” read the statement.

While this may have been very unpleasant for the Queen, Netizens seem to support Meghan for the brave step she and Harry took. Check out their reactions right here:

What are your thoughts on it?

