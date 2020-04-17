Meghan Markle To Take Help From Angelina Jolie To Resume Her Hollywood Career?

Ever since the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and Prince Harry left the royals at the beginning of this year, there have been many obstacles in Meghan’s desire of resuming her acting career. Risks like – Will Hollywood accept her back? The risk of being an embarrassment to the royal family and several others. Now to resume her career Meghan Markle has found a new mentor in Hollywood, and that is none other than Angelina Jolie

Not just acting, Angelina will also guide Meghan in bagging partnerships with major brands in the fashion world. The ex-wife of Brad Pitt has been seen as a reference for Meghan since the beginning of Suits. There is nothing new about Meghan being inspired by Angelina for so many years.

According to the Mirror, “Meghan has a lot of respect for Angelina and considers it both a personal and a professional level. The work, for reasons of solidarity, and the united nations should speak for itself, but Meghan is also thrilled with the way that Angelina has managed to balance the career and parenting of the six children. According to the magazine, the two have already had a few meetings in the past, “Angelina always wanted a friend who could be the next one in Los Angeles and Meghan is the best option, without a doubt”. She was a close friend to the actress, stating a “connection to the intellectual” heavy between the two of them.

Meghan and Harry have moved to the US with their son, Archie. They have realized that Canada is not going to work out, for various reasons, and they want to be in the Los Angeles area. They have great support in the US. The new actors in Hollywood, PRs, managers from the business etc. Not only friends and colleagues Meghan also has her mother Doria in the US.

