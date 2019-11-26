After making the fans wait for quite some time, The American Music Awards finally happened last night. From getting to see your favourite stars winning awards to see them slaying with their performance on stage and to checking out the viral red carpet pictures, the event was worth all the noise.

Many Hollywood music sensations rocked the red carpet last night with their style statement, but it was Lizzo who left everyone stunned with her minidress and of course the tiny yet sensational handbag which she flaunted with all the confidence in the world.

Lizzo's Tiny Maison Valentino Bag Has Made Her A New Meme Material, Netizens Worldwide Are Going Crazy
The singer took to Instagram where she shared a photograph of herself dressed in a ruffled orange dress and carrying a white finger-sized bag.

“@maisonvalentino bag big enough for my f***s to give Big body b***h in a Valentin-HO custom look for @amas,” she captioned the image.

The internet went crazy by her style statement and memes started floating all around. Have a look a some of the most hilarious ones-

Apart from her style, Lizzo created waves for her performance. She was nominated for three awards, including new artist of the year.

She is best known for her numbers like “Truth Hurts”, “Juice”, “Good As Hell” and “Tempo”.

