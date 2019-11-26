Netizens Angry For Casting Abhishek Bachchan Instead Of Saswata Chatterjee In Kahaani’s Spin-Off Film Bob Biswas

Kahaani starring Vidya Balan has been one of the most successful thriller films that we have seen. The film is getting a spin-off with a prequel that showcases the life of the serial killer Bob Biswas in the film. Abhishek Bachchan made the announcement a few days back and while many were excited to hear the news, some Twitteratis expressed their anger for not casting the original actor Saswata Chatterjee.

Abhishek Bachchan took to social media to announce that he will be uniting with Shah Rukh Khan and Sujoy Gosh for the film titled Bob Biswas. People expected Shah Rukh Khan to be a part of the film too but it was revealed that the megastar will only be co-producing the Abhishek Bachchan starrer.

Netizens Angry For Casting Abhishek Bachchan Instead Of Saswata Chatterjee In Bob Biswas
Abhishek Bachchan will essay the grim role of a LIC officer who is also a contract killer. People loved Saswata Chatterjee in the role and his dialogue, “ Nomoshkar” before killing any person in the film became an iconic dialogue amongst people. People are now expressing their disregard for not casting Saswata for the role.

One of the users went on to write, “THIS is the only Bob Biswas I know. How dare they try to recreate a menacing creepy murderer as iconic as him! I am offended. #BobBiswas,” while another wrote, ” I honestly feel bad for #SaswataChatterjee upon hearing the news of #BobBiswas getting its own spin-off! A character, with such limited screen time, had such a lasting impact with audiences as the antagonist. I guess it’s the sad reality of pitching a scalable film!”

Bob Biswas will be directed by Diya Annapurna Ghosh. The film would be going on floors in early 2020 and would also hit the screens in the same year. Shah Rukh Khan would be co-producing the project through Red Chillies Entertainment with director Sujoy Ghosh’s Bound Script Production.

