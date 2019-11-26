Malaika Arora Gets Trolled For Her Makeup; Fans Compare Her To Ranu Mondal

There is no secret in the fact that Malaika Arora is one of the most beautiful actresses in B-Town. Even in her 40s, the actress knows how to rock her body and is always on the top of her fashion game when it comes to showing off a stylish outfit. But it looks like netizens weren’t quite happy with Malaika’s latest post as they compared her makeup to that of Ranu Mondal.

Malaika recently posted a picture of hers on Instagram in support of intellectually disabled. She captioned the image as, “By wearing this band of inclusion, you commit to a world that has space for everyone in it. A world that is stronger for all.” She was seen wearing a band in the close-up picture.

Little did she know that it won’t go well for the netizens and instead of noticing the sweet gesture, people will notice her makeup. Instagram users started making fun of the actress and even compared her to Ranu Mondal. One of the users simply commented, “Ranu Mondal,” while another wrote, “Is makeup on you or are you on make up?”

For those of you who don’t know, the internet sensation Ranu Mondal was recently trolled for applying too much makeup. Her pictures where she has applied a whiter shade of foundation that her own skin went viral. People compared the singer to The Nun and even criticised the makeup artist for doing such horrible makeup.

Coming back to Malaika, she has been headlining the news for other reasons as well. Her relationship with Arjun Kapoor is the new talk of the town and people are quite eager to know when the two lovebirds will get hitched.

