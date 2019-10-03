Kylie Jenner Or Travis Scott? Who Will Get Daughter Stormi’s Custody Post-Split? Find Out!

It was just yesterday when we told you that cosmetic mogul Kylie Jenner and her long term boyfriend Travis Scott have decided to take a break. The lovebirds have been dating for 2 years now and they also had a baby together – little Stormi. Now, as soon as the news of their break up surfaced online, speculations about Stormi’s custody also rifed up.

Now, it is learned that both the parents – Kylie and Travis – have decided to put their daughter first. The two will share equal custody of the 20-month-old Stormi. According to the reports in US Weekly, an insider has revealed that their Stormi will spend equal time with her parents following the split.

“It will be 50/50, but it’s not a point of contention. It’s really whatever is best for Stormi. Travis knows what an incredible mom Kylie is and will make whatever situation work,” the source told the outlet.

Another source added, “Travis still has a lot of love for Kylie and respects her as a mom. He will be very involved in Stormi’s life. Kylie and Travis have been on and off at various times throughout their relationship. Kylie still loves Travis and this isn’t considered a full breakup to either of them.”

Another insider went on to tell the outlet, “They have had breaks throughout their relationship. He has been spending a lot of time at his Beverly Hills house and she’s been staying in Calabasas, so they didn’t have a traditional relationship in terms of spending the night together every night. “

He further spoke, “This is not a traditional relationship, but they have been very much in love.” A source close to the makeup mogul told People that she and the rapper “are taking some time but not done. They still have some trust issues but their problems have stemmed more from the stress of their lifestyles.”

The two started dating in April 2017 and welcomed their baby girl in February of the following year. In February it was reported that Travis allegedly cheated on Kylie, but the rapper’s shunned the reports.

