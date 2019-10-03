10 Years Of Wake Up Sid: Karan Johar Pens A Heartfelt Note For ‘Special Director’ Ayan Mukerji

It was yesterday when filmmaker Ayan Mukerji who made his directorial debut back in 2009 with Ranbir Kapoor starrer Wake Up Sid completed his 10 years in Bollywood. On the special occasion, Karan Johar took on Instagram to pen a special note for Ayan and his debut directorial venture.

As Karan wrote: “Celebrating 10. Years of a special film and a special director! He came in as a kid with big screen dreams and is realising those cinematic aspirations as we speak! His debut film was a coming of age gem and continues to resonate with so many …you make me proud @ayan_mukerji ! Success is always a destination but your journey is what makes it all so special….stay wide eyed always ! You derive strength from awe! And to Ranbir and Konkana I want to just say you guys made this film come alive…. #10yearsofwakeupsid”



The Ranbir Kapoor- Konkona Sen Sharma starrer when released had a good run at box office as the film was well appreciated by both audience and critics. The film was produced by Karan.

Post Wake Up Sid, Ayan went on to helm Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani which too had Ranbir Kapoor in lead opposite Deepika Padukone. The film when released back in 2013 was an instant hit and was also one of the highest grossers of that year.

From the work front, the filmmaker these days happens to be all busy directing Brahmastra which has Ranbir opposite Alia Bhatt in lead along with Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in major roles.

Brahmastra is slated for release in 2020.

