Kevin Hart Gets Slammed By Netizens After He Interrupted Lil Nas X While Talking About His Sexuality

Actor-comedian Kevin Hart has received a backlash for interrupting rapper Lil Nas X while he was opening up about his sexuality.

In one of the recent episodes of HBO’s “The Shop: Uninterrupted”, Lil Nas X was asked about coming out as gay amid the success of his recent hit track “Old town road”, reports variety.com.

“And with all that early success, you felt it was important to make an announcement recently?” asked the show’s moderator.

Before waiting for Lil Nas X to respond, Hart commented: “He said he was gay, so what?”

After Hart’s interruption, the 20-year-old rapper said that he grew up being encouraged to “hate that s**t,” referring to homosexuality.

Hart butted in again: “Hate what? Why?”

“Come on now. If you really from the hood, you know,” Lil Nas X replied.

Responding to the moderator’s initial query, Lil Nas X said that if he had come out so publicly at “any other time” it would be “for attention, in my eyes”. But since he’s “at the top” it’s “for real”.

Hart’s reactions did not go down well with a section of social media users.

One user commented: “‘He said he was gay. So what!’ Kevin Hart knows exactly what the ‘so what’ is here and why a young black boy would closet his sexuality until he believed it was safe. Why not simply listen, give Lil Nas X the space and deference to tell his own story.”

Another user wrote: ” Kevin Hart’s rage and bitterness about anything to do with gay people is so jarring.”

