Singer Katy Perry and her 2013 track “Dark Horse” collaborators have filed an appeal against the July decision that found them liable to the tune of $2.78 million for plagiarising elements of their song from a 2008 Christian rap song.

Katy was accused by Marcus Gray of copying his song “Joyful Noise”.

Katy Perry Plagiarisation Row: The Singer Files An Appeal Against Liability Of $2.78 Million
According to variety.com, the defendants are asking the California courts to overturn or at least grant a new trial on “the legally unsupportable jury verdicts in this music copyright infringement case that are widely recognized within the music industry – and beyond – as a grave miscarriage of justice. The erroneous verdicts in this case and the precedent established thereby present serious harm to music creators and to the music industry as a whole.”

Katy’s lawyers stated that the plaintiffs do not have enough evidence.

“Plaintiffs did not offer proof of one single digital or brick-and-mortar sale of ‘Joyful Noise’ or (the album) ‘Our World Redeemed‘ and admitted that they have no such evidence,” the appeal read.

