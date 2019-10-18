Joker’s Extended Cut With 30 Minutes Of Additional Footage? Director Todd Phillips Reveal

Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker released a depressing storm across the globe upon its release. There were stories about how people couldn’t bear the film because it was so dark. The news coming in is that it was 30 minutes longer.

Yes! Makers edited out half an hour of the film to reach to the desired duration. There were speculations that the makers will launch the deleted scenes of the film but unfortunately, that’s false. There will be no such scenes or an extended cut of the film.

Todd recently revealed in Collider, “While I don’t like deleted scenes, we did cut this fun thing together… of [Joker] walking out on Murray Franklin, because every time the guy would go, Murray would stand and go, ‘Please welcome Joker,’ and the curtains would open and he comes out and does something different every time. You know the thing in the movie, he spins, he kisses the woman. But we cut this thing together of ‘Please welcome Joker,’ and I don’t know, we did it 13 times maybe, and they’re all different and they’re so funny and there’s so many good ones. I was like, ‘Oh, I wonder why I didn’t use that one?'”

He also added, “I hate f**king extended cuts. I hate deleted scenes… They’re deleted for a reason… The movie that exists is exactly the movie I want it to be and I will never show a deleted scene.”

Directed by Todd Phillips, Joker has become the second-biggest opening weekend of all time for an IMAX release after Avengers: Endgame. It is also the biggest opening weekend of 2019 for a Warner Bros. film, beating Annabelle Comes Home, which released in India in June and made around Rs 16.82 crores in its opening weekend.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!