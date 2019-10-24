Jennifer Aniston’s Ex-Husband Justin Theroux Is Proud Of Her For Joining Instagram

It was recently that Friends star Jennifer Aniston for real crashed the social media platform Instagram as she made her debut on it. While the first picture and her entry to social media is till date a trending topic of discussion, her ex-husband Justin Theroux has revealed that he is proud of her.

Jennifer came on Instagram and fans went all over it, in the rush to follow her they crashed her profile with a lot of traffic on a single page.

Meanwhile, husband Justin who is busy promoting his next release was asked about Jennifer’s Instagram debut and he expressed that he is proud of her and the world will get to know now how hilarious she is.

As reported by the Indian Express, He said, “She has sworn she was not gonna do it, and then she did it. I’m so proud of her, I thought it was so great.”

“The world’s about to learn what a hilarious woman she is if they don’t already… She’s gonna be good at this,” he added.

The actor had also earlier revealed how Jennifer had called him to ask why he has not followed her on Instagram. Seems like the actress is taking her social media game very seriously and catching up for all the time she was missing.

Jennifer and Justin started dating in 2011 and got married in 2015. The couple due to difference decided to separate in February 2018 and have been on cordial terms since then. The divorce was finalized earlier this year.

