Jennifer Aniston AKA Rachel Green REVEALS Her Beauty Secret!

Jennifer Aniston has been in news for a while because of her new show titled, The Morning Show which also features Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carell in prominent roles. Jennifer is one of the most beautiful Hollywood actresses and her skin glows like radium in the dark.

While talking to the Los Angeles Times, Jennifer revealed that “I inherited good skin from my dad!” She further added, “But one thing I would have to say to my younger self is, ‘Don’t take that for granted,’ because you do have to maintain that. It does have a shelf life.”

Aniston is obsessed with probiotics that help in keeping the skin healthy and glowing. “The whole thing is fascinating to me,” Aniston tells the LA Times. “Our NAD [short for nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide] starts to decrease as we get older, which is basically the mitochondria of our cells. When that starts to break down, our bodies start to break down. Genes turn off, and then your age.”

Jennifer recommends facials too and adds, “I love facials and I change up my facialist, it’s like exercise. It’s good to mix it up.” She also revealed that moisturizing plays an important role in her skincare regime. “I’m such a creature of habit. When I went out on my own, that was a staple in my bathroom. I just love it. I have a bottle in my car. It’s in all of my bathrooms. Put it on right out of the shower before you get too dry.”

The Friends actress stay away from crash diets. “I do believe when you are eating sugar and bad food, your face, body, and energy levels will show you the results of that, eating healthy is a way of life. I don’t feel deprived by it because I also will indulge 100%. It’s like 70/30 in everything. Your body listens to you. It’s like talking to a plant. It really will thrive if you’re treating it well.”

She concluded by saying that meditation helps your body relieve the stress physically and mentally. She meditates every day and recommends everyone to do so!

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!