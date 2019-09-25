Golden Globe Awards: Tom Hanks To Be Honoured With Cecil B. DeMille Award

After over 40 year in Hollywood, Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks will be honoured with the prestigious Cecil B. deMille Award at the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards in January.

The announcement was made by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) on Tuesday, reports “dailymail.co.uk”.

The 63-year-old star has had a memorable stint at the Globes, with eight wins out of 15 nominations.

“The Hollywood Foreign Press Association is proud to bestow the 2020 Cecil B. DeMille Award to Tom Hanks,” said HFPA President Lorenzo Soria.

“For more than three decades, he’s captivated audiences with rich and playful characters that we’ve grown to love and admire. As compelling as he is on the silver screen, he’s equally so behind the camera as a writer, producer and director. We’re honoured to include Mr. Hanks with such luminaries as Oprah Winfrey, George Clooney, Meryl Streep, Martin Scorsese, and Barbra Streisand to name a few,” Soria added.

Hanks will accept the honour on January 5, 2020.

Chosen by the HFPA Board of Directors, the Cecil B deMille Award is given annually to a talented individual who has made a lasting impact on the film industry. It have been given to stars, including Jeff Bridges, Robert De Niro, Audrey Hepburn, Harrison Ford, Jodie Foster, Sophia Loren, Sidney Poitier, Steven Spielberg, Denzel Washington and Robin Williams, in the past.

Hanks made his debut with a low-budget movie””He Knows Yo”re Alon”” in 1979. Following that, Hanks became a part of TV series like””Bosom Buddie””,””Tax”” and””Family Tie””, and TV movie””Mazes and Monster””.

He is known for projects such as “Sleepless in Seattle”, “The Da Vinci Code”, “Saving Private Ryan” and the “Toy Story” franchise. He won his first Oscar in 1994 for his moving portrayal of AIDS-stricken lawyer Andrew Beckett in “Philadelphia”. The following year, the actor won his second Oscar for “Forrest Gump“.

His most recent work credit, include “The Post” and “Toy Story 4“. He will next be seen in “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”.

