Game Of Thrones: 3 Lakhs+ Fans Sign Petition Demanding Remake Of The Final Season

The finale of Game of Thrones season eight hasn’t even aired yet and fans are already demanding a remake of the final season.

Over 300,000 unhappy fans have signed a Change.org petition calling for a remake of the last season of HBO’s adaptation of George R.R. Martin’s fantasy books, reports etonline.com.

The petition titled “Remake Game of Thrones Season 8 with competent writers”, was started earlier this week.

According to the fan who started the petition, showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss have “proven themselves to be woefully incompetent writers when they have no source material (the books) to fall back on”.

“This series deserves a final season that makes sense. Subvert my expectations and make it happen, HBO,” the petition concluded.

The petition didn’t include any original suggestions or ideas on how to improve the show or what could conceivably constitute a story that “makes sense” to the petition’s author.

While the divisive second-to-last episode titled The Bells, may have drawn the ire of many fans, as well as some very vocal support from fans, the mixed reviews didn’t negatively impact the ratings of the show, which is aired in India on Star World, at all.

In fact, The Bells proved to be the most-watched Game of Thrones episode in the show’s history, with the series finale poised to be an even bigger ratings.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!