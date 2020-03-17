Fast & Furious 10 In Itself Is A Tribute To Paul Walker, Vin Diesel Reveals HOW!

In 2013, Vin Diesel promised his fans that he will honour dear friend, co-star and late actor Paul Walker in one of the Fast & Furious films. Paul lost his life on November 30, 2013, in a tragic accident in Lost Angeles. Time has passed, but his fans and co-stars will always remember him for being one of the most amazing people.

Soon, Fast & Furious 9 will hit the screens and fans are curious to know when is Vin Diesel planning to honour Paul Walker. Well, there’s good news for all the F&F as well as Paul fans. In Fast & Furious 10, the makers will have something special related to Paul Walker. Diesel revealed that he always wanted the franchise to hit the number 10 and now that it’s happening, it would make Walker proud of them.

About the same, Vin told USA Today, “He was always tickled by the fact that we were continuing. He was always so excited and so proud that his brother was thinking of these films before the studio, before anyone knew that there was another one coming and another one coming and that the stories had been worked out for him. He took great pride in that. And I remember this giant smile on his face like, ‘What?! That’s impossible!’ But later that night we were talking, and I promised him that we would get to that point.”

He added, ” It may not mean anything to anyone else, but to me on a personal level, that’s the promise that I made to my brother. So I’d like to hopefully, if it’s meant to be, honor that.”

Well, we can’t wait for both F&F 9 as well as F&F 10.

