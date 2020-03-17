Disco Dancer 2.0: Tiger Shroff All Set To Groove To Mithun Chakraborty’s Peppy Number; THIS Is When The Song Will Be Out!

Disco Dancer 2.0: Tiger Shroff is currently one of the best dancers we have in the industry along with Hrithik Roshan and Shahid Kapoor. While Tiger is known for his action-packed performances, his swift dance moves have us glued to the screens as well. Now treating his fans with yet another good news, the Baaghi 3 actor has confirmed recreating the iconic ‘I am a disco dancer’ song.

Originally featuring Mithun Chakraborty, the song was composed by Bappi Lahiri and was a part of the film Disco Dancer. Taking to his social media handle, Tiger has shared a poster of the new song with a caption that reads, “Getting the disco Groove back – 2.0 style! I am a Disco Dancer 2.0. Dropping on Wednesday 18th March. On the Saregama Youtube channel.”

The poster features Tiger in one of his signature dance moves under a glowing disco ball. ‘I am a disco dancer 2.0’ will be composed by the brother duo Salim-Sulaiman and will be crooned by the much-loved Benny Dayal. Check out Tiger’s pst here:

Meanwhile, Tiger Shroff recently was seen in yet another remix of ‘Dus Bahane’ in his last outing, Ahmed Khan directed Baaghi 3. The film featured Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh in pivotal roles. The film managed to fair decently at the box office. Shroff will next be seen in the sequel to his debut film, Heropanti which is titled Heropanti 2.

From the house of Nadiadwala Grandson, here comes another franchise 💥

Presenting #SajidNadiadwala's #Heropanti2 🎩

Starring @iTIGERSHROFF directed by @khan_ahmedasas releasing on 16th July 2021 😎@WardaNadiadwala pic.twitter.com/pnJ0oZyM8L — Nadiadwala Grandson (@NGEMovies) February 28, 2020

